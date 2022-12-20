SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Increased by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.93.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

