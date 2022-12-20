Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives $94.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.00.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,034,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $101.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.47. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $113.12.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 18.99%. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 21.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.00%.
Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.
