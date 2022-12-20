Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives $94.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,034,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,124,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,734,000 after buying an additional 86,719 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 83.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 160,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after buying an additional 73,122 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $7,432,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 7.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $101.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.47. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $113.12.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 18.99%. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 21.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.