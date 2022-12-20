Stem (NYSE:STEM) PT Lowered to $16.00

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on STEM. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stem in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim set a $17.00 target price on Stem in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STEM traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $10.06. 77,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,860,252. Stem has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $20.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stem

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Stem had a negative net margin of 47.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stem will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stem news, CFO William John Bush sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $440,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,254.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Larsh Johnson sold 12,500 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $168,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 119,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,607.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William John Bush sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $440,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,254.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,640 shares of company stock worth $2,411,132. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,631,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,838,000 after buying an additional 350,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,183,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,095,000 after purchasing an additional 157,590 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stem by 27.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,153,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stem by 10.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,039,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,552,000 after purchasing an additional 294,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,405,000. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.