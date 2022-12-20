StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.69 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 14.28%.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,001,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% in the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 129,620 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

