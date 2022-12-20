StockNews.com Lowers KBR (NYSE:KBR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KBR. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.33.

KBR Stock Performance

NYSE KBR opened at $51.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.09. KBR has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.26.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 25.09%. Analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. KBR’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in KBR by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 47,617 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the second quarter valued at $1,044,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KBR by 16.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 967,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,837,000 after purchasing an additional 133,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth about $763,000.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More

