Stratis Reaches Market Capitalization of $62.14 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Stratis has a total market cap of $62.14 million and approximately $13.59 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00002552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,212.38 or 0.07183044 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001523 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00031326 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00070185 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00053403 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001050 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007868 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021780 BTC.
About Stratis
Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 144,247,635 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
