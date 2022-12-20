Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAUHY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Straumann in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Straumann from CHF 165 to CHF 140 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Straumann in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Straumann from CHF 153 to CHF 147 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Straumann Stock Down 2.1 %

Straumann stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. Straumann has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $21.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

