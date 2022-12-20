Substratum Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $241,112.05 and approximately $10.27 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014274 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036691 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040523 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005928 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00225989 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00072655 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $15.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

