Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €14.80 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €14.80 ($15.74) target price on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SZU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.89) price objective on Südzucker in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($15.96) price objective on Südzucker in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €13.40 ($14.26) target price on Südzucker in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Südzucker Trading Up 7.5 %

ETR:SZU opened at €16.21 ($17.24) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.57. Südzucker has a 1-year low of €9.75 ($10.37) and a 1-year high of €15.72 ($16.72).

About Südzucker

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

