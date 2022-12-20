Sunburst Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $83.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

