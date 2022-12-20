Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €114.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($121.28) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($127.66) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($132.98) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €117.00 ($124.47) price target on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Warburg Research set a €111.00 ($118.09) price objective on Symrise in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €115.00 ($122.34) target price on Symrise in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Symrise Stock Performance

SY1 opened at €104.65 ($111.33) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €104.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €105.08. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($60.60) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($78.17).

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

