Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,596 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $16,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,345,000. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Target by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 29,840 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $144.65 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The company has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.07.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

