Team Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, December 22nd (NYSE:TISI)

Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, December 22nd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, December 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, December 22nd.

Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. Team has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $218.34 million during the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 728.11% and a negative net margin of 13.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Team by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Team in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Team in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Team in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Team by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 24,987 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

