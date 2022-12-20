Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.09

Shares of Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35.

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Company Profile

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme engages in the broadcasting, studios and entertainment, and digital businesses in France and internationally. The company offers DTT channels, including TMC, TFX, and TF1 Séries Films; Theme channels, such as TV Breizh, Ushuaïa TV, and Histoire TV; e-TF1; websites; and advertising services, as well as TF1, which covers sports, French drama, news, entertainment, sports, and movies.

Featured Articles

