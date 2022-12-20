TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Reaches $0.0205 on Major Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $200.63 million and approximately $11.13 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00070645 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00052697 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001046 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007944 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000250 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021751 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001522 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004367 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000214 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,804,948,744 coins and its circulating supply is 9,804,172,218 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
