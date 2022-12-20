TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Down 21.7% This Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $195.71 million and approximately $9.01 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00070638 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00053101 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001057 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007936 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021850 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001524 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004280 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000216 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,804,887,893 coins and its circulating supply is 9,804,109,790 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
