The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Immunocore from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Immunocore from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Immunocore currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $58.01 on Friday. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $69.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.73 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,451,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,953,000 after buying an additional 455,329 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,552,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,306,000 after buying an additional 80,479 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,163,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,618,000 after buying an additional 849,662 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Immunocore by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 808,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 298,693 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Immunocore by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

