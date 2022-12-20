The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives $251.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $251.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWGAY. Grupo Santander began coverage on The Swatch Group in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut The Swatch Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut The Swatch Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC cut The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

SWGAY stock opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22. The Swatch Group has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $16.73.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

