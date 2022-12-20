Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Trimmed by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $527.09. 11,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.97. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.