Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $173,214,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after buying an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,130,000 after buying an additional 674,166 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,593,000 after buying an additional 610,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $83,786,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $139.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.97. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

