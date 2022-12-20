Toncoin (TON) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $68.41 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion and $68.41 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.40 or 0.00014304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.43517582 USD and is down -10.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $67,893,633.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

