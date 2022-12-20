Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$100.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its price target cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of TD traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.11. 77,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,878. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $116.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average is $65.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,357,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,369 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 45.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,007,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,464 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,912 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,227 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,502,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,416 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

