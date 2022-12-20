Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$100.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its price target cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.
Shares of TD traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.11. 77,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,878. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $116.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average is $65.34.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
