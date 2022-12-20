Traders Purchase High Volume of Altria Group Call Options (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 62,028 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 131% compared to the typical daily volume of 26,888 call options.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.47. 136,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,698,273. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.62. Altria Group has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

