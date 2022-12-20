Traders Purchase Large Volume of Maxar Technologies Put Options (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 6,767 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 220% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,116 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxar Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,407,000 after purchasing an additional 434,992 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,965,000 after purchasing an additional 431,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,228,000 after purchasing an additional 424,367 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 859,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 347,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 963,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,001,000 after purchasing an additional 328,446 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Maxar Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.34. The stock had a trading volume of 149,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,679. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $51.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 135.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Maxar Technologies Dividend Announcement

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

