TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) versus EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) Head to Head Review

EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC – Get Rating) and TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EnSync and TransAlta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnSync N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TransAlta $2.17 billion 1.09 -$428.47 million $0.24 36.46

EnSync has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TransAlta.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

EnSync has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransAlta has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for EnSync and TransAlta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnSync 0 0 0 0 N/A TransAlta 0 1 2 0 2.67

TransAlta has a consensus price target of $16.36, suggesting a potential upside of 86.94%.

Profitability

This table compares EnSync and TransAlta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnSync N/A N/A N/A TransAlta 4.00% 6.52% 1.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.7% of TransAlta shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of EnSync shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of TransAlta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TransAlta beats EnSync on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnSync

EnSync, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity. Its products also comprise DER Flex Internet of energy control platform, a software platform that seamlessly connects to DERs; True Peer-to-PeerTM energy exchange technology; and Hybrid energy storage system. The company was formerly known as ZBB Energy Corporation and changed its name to EnSync, Inc. in August 2015. EnSync, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities. The company also engages in wholesale trading of electricity and other energy-related commodities and derivatives; and related mining operations and natural gas pipeline operations. It serves municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses, and utility customers. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

