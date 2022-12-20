Traxx (TRAXX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $59.98 Million

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Traxx token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Traxx has a total market cap of $59.98 million and approximately $213,058.35 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Traxx has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Traxx

Traxx was first traded on March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Traxx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

