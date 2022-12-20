Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Shares Up 0.3%

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.99. 1,212,623 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 523% from the average session volume of 194,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Trean Insurance Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $306.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:TIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.40 million. Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 5.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 4,528.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trean Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Trean Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Trean Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

