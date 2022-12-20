Trinity Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $380.76 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $388.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.41.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

