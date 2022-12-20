Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Major Shareholder Sells $49,533.00 in Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) major shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $49,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,152,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,891,941.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, November 4th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,252 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $51,958.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 2,493 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $112,284.72.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 3,200 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $144,544.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 4,320 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $201,614.40.

Shares of TCX stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.90. The stock had a trading volume of 31,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,036. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.30 million, a PE ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.77. Tucows Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $85.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,695,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,426,000 after acquiring an additional 242,711 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tucows by 9.6% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,446,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,490,000 after purchasing an additional 126,709 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Tucows by 44.9% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 342,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after purchasing an additional 105,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tucows by 16.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after purchasing an additional 84,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tucows by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,980,000 after buying an additional 23,340 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

