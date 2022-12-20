Tyler Wall Sells 9,906 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $302,232.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,190.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of Nutanix stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $30.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,724,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,930. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 18.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,195,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,530,000 after purchasing an additional 653,020 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nutanix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 63.3% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 290,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 112,816 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 61.2% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 394,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 149,930 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Nutanix

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Nutanix to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.