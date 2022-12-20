Ultra Price Hits $0.19 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $57.73 million and $527,985.74 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,861.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.87 or 0.00604151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00271838 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00043212 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00053143 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000639 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18948192 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $563,707.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

