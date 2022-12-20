Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Up 3.1 %

UGP stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ultrapar Participações has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.21.

Institutional Trading of Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 247,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

