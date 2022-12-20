Unison Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Cigna accounts for 0.6% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cigna by 10.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Up 1.1 %

CI stock opened at $330.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $317.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.70. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.03 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,049 shares of company stock worth $7,863,480. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Raymond James cut Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.32.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.