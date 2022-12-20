United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on United Airlines from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus raised United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $53.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.51.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,754,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,163,088,000 after buying an additional 244,174 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,299,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,089,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,697,000 after buying an additional 419,697 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,183,000 after buying an additional 1,448,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,833,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,694,000 after buying an additional 447,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

