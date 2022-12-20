Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $145.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $120.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UHS. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Shares of UHS opened at $134.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.31. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $158.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.82.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 3,485.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 17.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 129.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 45,965 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

