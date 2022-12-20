UNUS SED LEO 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.02 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.54 billion and $3.02 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.71 or 0.00021963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00388014 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000947 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00017991 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.7436136 USD and is down -2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,564,915.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

