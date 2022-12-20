Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc. owned 0.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $30,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,669 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,908,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,733,000 after purchasing an additional 114,864 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 282,794 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,234,000 after purchasing an additional 141,623 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,406,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,727,000 after purchasing an additional 44,349 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,237. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $183.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

