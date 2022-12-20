Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $190.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.92. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

