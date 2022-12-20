Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Increased by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.34. 101,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,510,912. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

