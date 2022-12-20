Verasity Market Cap Tops $26.98 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $26.98 million and $1.42 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005954 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000976 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00011906 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

