Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on VRNA shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Verona Pharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Shares of Verona Pharma stock traded up $5.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,161. Verona Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04.

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. Research analysts forecast that Verona Pharma will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNA. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,831,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 9.3% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,584,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,076,000 after buying an additional 476,190 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verona Pharma by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,047,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,118 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in Verona Pharma by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,249,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 189.1% in the third quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,678,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

