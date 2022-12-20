Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Hits $9.24 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $9.24 million and approximately $18,678.09 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,834.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00391288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021980 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.31 or 0.00875033 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00093333 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.77 or 0.00604526 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00270759 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,712,160 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

