Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Up to $8.76

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.76, but opened at $9.38. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Up 6.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.24. The company has a market cap of $517.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of -0.31.

Vinci Partners Investments Increases Dividend

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.22 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 16.35%. On average, analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,366,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after purchasing an additional 55,645 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $819,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.