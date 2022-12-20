Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Trading Up 6.1%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) shares were up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 6,101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 279,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wallbox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Northland Securities started coverage on Wallbox in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wallbox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBX. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Wallbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,047,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wallbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,542,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wallbox by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Wallbox in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wallbox in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

