Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 2.4% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $17,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.95. The stock had a trading volume of 16,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,617. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.36.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WM. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.78.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading

