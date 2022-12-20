Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Trading 6.7% Higher

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.88. 540 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Waterloo Brewing from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06.
Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.
