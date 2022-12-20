Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for C3.ai (AI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) in the last few weeks:

12/8/2022 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2022 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $25.00 to $19.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2022 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00.

12/8/2022 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $11.00.

C3.ai Stock Performance

NYSE:AI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.76. 77,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $34.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $58,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 353,057 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,005.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other C3.ai news, Director Shankar Sastry sold 79,142 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,043,882.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $58,777.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 353,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,005.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,258 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

