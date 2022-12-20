Well Done LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Well Done LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 126.2% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $384,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 45,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 59,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.37. 3,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,847. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.