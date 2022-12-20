Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives $81.69 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.69.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WELL. Raymond James upped their target price on Welltower from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Welltower by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,101,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,836,000 after purchasing an additional 38,632 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Welltower by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.01. Welltower has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 530.45%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

