WEMIX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.95 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $86.18 million and $1.95 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00002079 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WEMIX has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s genesis date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 967,542,407 coins and its circulating supply is 245,226,358 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 967,477,606.9626642 with 245,153,710.71314064 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.35134762 USD and is down -2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $2,205,554.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

